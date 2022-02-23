Officials of Bihar's Department of Prohibition and Excise in chopper (Photo/ANI)

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 23 (ANI): Bihar has pressed helicopters in service to trail the manufacture of illicit liquor and its trade in the state. The state government had previously deployed drones to go after bootleggers in its bid to intensify crackdown against violation of the prohibition policy of Bihar.

In order to nab liquor smugglers in the state, the Bihar government on Tuesday deployed helicopters. Previously, the Bihar government in December 2021 had made use of drones to keep a check on the illegal liquor trade in the state.

Officials of Bihar's Department of Prohibition and Excise on Tuesday boarded the chopper and visited Patna and its surrounding areas in order to ensure surveillance.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected the helicopter at Patna airport yesterday. The officers of the Prohibition Department briefed the Chief Minister about the action being taken to nab the accused.

The liquor ban was imposed by the Nitish Kumar government on April 6, 2016. (ANI)

