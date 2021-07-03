Patna, Jul 3 (PTI) A day after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi's brother of forcibly occupying a plot in a posh area of Patna, she said that her name was being dragged into the controversy unnecessarily as she has no connection with her sibling now.

Renu Devi, who is one of the two deputy chief ministers of the state, also alleged that she is being targeted as she is a woman and belongs to is an extremely backward class.

Two residents of the city's Patel Nagar area have levelled a land grab allegation against her brother Ravi Prasad and claimed that they wrote to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the chief secretary and the DGP seeking their intervention into the matter.

"I have already made it very clear that I have no connection with Ravi now. I am not on speaking terms with him. Why is my name being dragged into the controversy?" Renu Devi said in a press conference.

The opposition parties in the state are unnecessarily making it an issue and she will initiate legal action against those who are dragging her name into the controversy, the BJP leader said. "Law will take its own course," she said about the alleged incident of land grabbing. The police are tight-lipped about the issue.

The leader of the opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, tweeted in Hindi, "The brother of Deputy CM is grabbing expensive land in Patna in broad daylight using arms. When landowners object, he threatens them to taken them to the Deputy CM's residence." "The custodians of the jungle raj should speak on the goondaism of the BJP," he said in the Twitter post on Friday.

The owners of the land, Brahmanand Singh and Shrawan Kumar, claimed that the incident occurred last month.

"Ravi Prasad alias Pinnu along with his associates grabbed my plot in Patel Nagar on June 21. They have even started constructing a wall on the plot.

"When we objected to their forcible act, Prasad threatened me with dire consequences and asked his associates to take me and Sharawan to Deputy CM Renu Devi's official residence in Patna," Brahmanand Singh said on Friday.

He said that they had met Renu Devi to inform her about the acts of her brother, but she told them that she had no connection with Prasad.

