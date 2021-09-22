Patna (Bihar) [India], September 22 (ANI): Dismissing speculations that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad's family received a tender worth Rs 53 crores, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal said that a tender of Rs 1.77 lakh was given to Prasad's son in February 2019 and the work for which the tender was taken was completed before the recent assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters here today, Jaiswal said, "His (Tarkishore Prasad's) son got a tender of Rs 1.77 lakh in February 2019. He also completed the work before the elections. So, this information is correct that the son of an MLA got the work worth Rs 1.77 lakh done and the entire work was completed before polls, so there is no second opinion on this."

Speaking on allegations, Bihar Cabinet Minister Shrawan Kumar told reporters, "Usually, tenders are given as per the legal procedure prescribed. I am not aware of any such information but if anything has been done against the law then an investigation might take place and if irregularities are found then action might also be initiated against the person."

This comes a month after JD-U MLA Gopal Mandal had alleged that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad frequently visits Bhagalpur to "collect extortion money" from shop owners and demanded a probe into the matter.

"'Deputy CM comes to Bhagalpur, not for development, but to collect extortion money. He hangs out with people who tried to defeat BJP and JD-U in the recent assembly polls. He only hangs out with people having money," said Mandal while speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

Mandal further alleged, "Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad meets LJP workers in Bhagalpur and not members of his alliance. He acts like a tax collecting officer and collects money from shop owners. The matter should be inquired. He must resign from his position."

Meanwhile, Jaiswal told reporters today that to make the farmers aware of the various schemes introduced by the Central government for their welfare, the BJP Kisan Morcha launched a 'Jagriti Abhiyan' on Wednesday.

He further said that the BJP Kisan Morcha has also started holding tractor rallies from today across all the districts of Bihar to make the people aware of the welfare work done by the Centre for farmers.

Jaiswal stated, "The party from September 17 to October 7 is conducting a 'Seva and Samarpan Samaroh'. Under this initiative, today, the Kisan Morcha is holding a tractor rally across all the districts of Bihar. In these tractor rallies, the work done for the welfare of the farmers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be communicated."

"To make the farmers aware of the various schemes of the Central government, the Kisan Morcha will also launch 'Jagriti Abhiyan' from today. This will also ensure that farmers avail the benefits of all those Central schemes," he added.

The move comes amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

