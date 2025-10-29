Patna (Bihar) [India], October 29 (ANI): Vikassheel Insaan Party convenor Mukesh Sahani hit out at the National Democratic Alliance, questioning its Chief Ministerial candidate for the Bihar elections.

Drawing parallels between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Sahani said the Mahayuti contested the Maharashtra elections under Shinde's leadership; however, after the results, the BJP left him out.

Also Read | Is Viral Video of Drunk Man Petting Bengal Tiger and Giving Alcohol in Pench Real or Fake? Fact Check Debunks False Claims.

"They should hold a press conference and make the announcement; only then will we understand. In Maharashtra also, they said that they were contesting the election in Eknath Shinde's name, but in the end, he was left out. However, they will not get the chance to do all these things here, as they won't get the majority. Mahagathbandhan will form the government," Mukesh Sahani told reporters.

Furthermore, he asserted on fulfilling the promises made by Mahagathbandhan under the manifesto, noting that it would increase the Vridha Pension to Rs 1500 from Rs 500, if they come to power.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Takes Sortie in Rafale Fighter Jet at Ambala Air Force Station, Her 2nd Flight in IAF Combat Jet (Watch Video).

"We said that we would increase the Vridha pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500, but you increased it to Rs 1,100. We had said that we would provide 200 units of electricity for free, but you provided 125 units for free... You don't have your own vision, you are copying our vision... We will fulfil our resolution and form the government," Sahani said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mahagathbandhan, released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran', outlining key promises ahead of the polls, while addressing a joint press conference in Patna.

According to the manifesto, under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years.

The Opposition's alliance promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). OPS has been on the Congress agenda since the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh restored it soon after assuming office. Congress had also included it in its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly polls.

Mahagathbandhan has promised to put the Waqf (Amendment) Act on hold, and to make the management of Waqf properties "welfare-oriented and transparent".

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)