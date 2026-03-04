Dubai, March 4: Gold rates (gold prices) in Dubai witnessed a sharp correction on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, as the "City of Gold" saw retail rates retreat from the historic peaks established earlier this week. According to the latest market data, the price of 24-carat gold fell by approximately AED 26.75 per gram, bringing the rate to AED 614.25. This cooling trend comes as global investors engage in profit-booking following a massive surge driven by safe-haven demand amidst regional geopolitical instability.

The downturn was mirrored across all purity levels in the UAE. After reaching nearly AED 641 per gram on Tuesday, 24K gold opened significantly lower today. The popular 22-carat jewelry gold also saw a dip of AED 24.75, now retailing at AED 568.75 per gram. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, March 2, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, March 04, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Industry analysts suggest that while the immediate price action is bearish, the underlying support for gold remains strong. The current volatility is largely attributed to a technical pullback after the metal breached psychological resistance levels internationally, combined with a slight strengthening of the US Dollar.

Dubai Gold Rate As of Today, March 4, 2026

Retail prices in Dubai are tax-free on the base gold value, making it a global hub for buyers. The following table provides a comprehensive breakdown of today’s rates in AED, USD, and INR based on current exchange rates (1 USD = AED 3.67, 1 AED = INR 25.08).

Dubai Gold Rate Today, March 4

Purity Price per Gram (AED) Price per 10g (AED / USD / INR) Price per Tola (AED / USD / INR) 24K 614.25 6,142.50 / USD 1,672 / INR 1,54,064 7,164.50 / USD 1,951 / INR 1,79,697 22K 568.75 5,687.50 / USD 1,548 / INR 1,42,651 6,633.60 / USD 1,806 / INR 1,66,381 21K 545.25 5,452.50 / USD 1,484 / INR 1,36,757 6,359.80 / USD 1,731 / INR 1,59,514 18K 467.50 4,675.00 / USD 1,273 / INR 1,17,256 5,453.00 / USD 1,484 / INR 1,36,770

Note: 1 Tola is approximately 11.66 grams. Prices are indicative of the retail market and do not include making charges or the 5% VAT applicable on jewelry in the UAE.

Local Demand and Tourist Impact

Despite the high prices, footfall at the Dubai Gold Souk and major malls remains steady. Tourists, particularly from India and Europe, continue to take advantage of Dubai’s competitive pricing and purity guarantees. The global spot gold price is currently hovering around USD 5,250 per ounce. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 3.

Market participants are closely watching the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates and the ongoing developments in the Middle East. Gold continues to be the preferred asset for hedging against inflation and military escalations, which suggests that today’s price drop may be a temporary breather in a broader long-term uptrend.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).