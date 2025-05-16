Patna, May 16 (PTI) The Bihar government on Friday announced that Rs 50 lakh ex gratia each would be given to the kin of personnel of the Army and CAPFs killed in action during Operation Sindoor.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Budgam Police Arrests 3 Terrorists Associates Affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"The government has decided to give Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to the immediate family members of each soldier belonging to the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) hailing from the state, who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor," Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said.

"The cabinet approved a proposal of the state Home Department in this regard," he said.

Also Read | UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Kills Herself by Consuming Poison in Ballia After Being Scolded by Mother Over Mobile Phone Use.

As per the existing provision, the government gives ex gratia of Rs 21 lakh to the kin of the Army and CAPFs who lose their lives in different operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)