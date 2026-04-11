Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 11 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday said Bihar has fallen into a state of "utter disarray" under the current government, alleging complete administrative paralysis and governance failure in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said the state has been pushed into crisis due to political manoeuvring and lack of effective leadership. "We do not know who is going to become the next Chief Minister, but the reality is that Bihar has fallen into a state of utter disarray; these people have ruined it," he said.

Also Read | Is Your Name on Uttar Pradesh Voter List 2026? Here's How to Check and Fix Errors.

He further added that the primary responsibility of any government is to address public suffering, but alleged that this duty is being neglected. "It is the responsibility of the government to alleviate the suffering and resolve the problems of the people; indeed, that is the very purpose for which a government is formed," he said, while alleging that the current dispensation has been formed through "political manoeuvring and manipulation."

Highlighting what he described as administrative inaction, Yadav said key decisions were not being taken in the state.

Also Read | FASTag Only Toll System Rolls Out Nationwide As India Shifts to Fully Digital Toll Collection on National Highways.

"But what is the actual situation today? No one is even discussing how many cabinet meetings have actually taken place over the last two months. Not a single decision is being taken," he said.

Responding to a question on political developments within the ruling alliance, he reiterated that the situation in Bihar remains unchanged regardless of leadership changes, adding that all sectors, including law and order, agriculture, education, health, and employment, are suffering.

"Hailstones are falling, crops are being destroyed, but there is no concern for that. People's throats are being slit in broad daylight on the streets. Girls are being gang-raped. What happened to TRE-4 (Teacher Recruitment Exam), only God knows. There is a lack of education and medical facilities; medicines and stretchers are unavailable in hospitals. It is evident that those in power are not concerned about these issues," he elaborated.

He further remarked that governance has been reduced to internal power struggles, saying, "Everyone is only worried about who will get the 'chair' and who will sit on it."

On speculation regarding leadership arrangements in the ruling alliance, Yadav said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had been sidelined, claiming, "As we have been saying from the beginning, they won't let Nitish ji remain as the Chief Minister. That is exactly what is happening. They didn't have the courage to say it during the elections, but this was internally decided all along. Nitish ji has no real role in this; he has been pushed into this situation against his will. However, the senior JDU leaders who made this agreement--whether out of fear of the CBI and ED or out of greed--have trapped Nitish ji."

However, he declined to comment on individual names when asked about possible deputy chief ministerial discussions and internal party speculation, saying he would not comment on "who is becoming what."

Meanwhile, reacting to the formation of the new government in the state, Bihar JDU President Umesh Singh Kushwaha says, "...The government will continue to work on the Nitish model that exists in Bihar..."

This comes after veteran leader Nitish Kumar on Friday took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP. The move to the Rajya Sabha marks the fulfilment of Kumar's long-stated desire to serve in every legislative house in India (Bihar Assembly, Bihar Council, Lok Sabha, and finally, Rajya Sabha).

Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council following his election to the upper house of Parliament.

This transition effectively hands the reins of the Bihar government over to the BJP, marking a significant structural shift in the state's power dynamics ahead of future elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)