Patna (Bihar) [India], November 19 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Chhath Puja, a four-day-long festival celebrated after Diwali to worship the sun and water, and wished for the welfare of the state.

"The festival of Chhath has now become an international-level festival. May Chhath Mata bless all of us. On this occasion, I pray for Bihar's development and progress," the RJD chief told reporters here on Sunday.

Chhatt Puja is celebrated every year with much exuberance in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bengal. However, celebrations are also witnessed in the national capital, where a large section of people from the aforementioned states live.

Chhath is primarily celebrated with much exuberance in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bengal. During the festival, people fast, bathe in rivers, and offer prayers to thank the Sun God for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling wishes. Devotees offer Goddess Chhath (Chhathi Maiya) and God Surya/Bhaskar (Sun) offerings and pray for blessings.

It is believed that a person's desires and prayers from the heart's core will bring blessings. During the time of fasting, only those foods that are considered to be pure are consumed, and cleanliness is one thing that is cared for the most during the period.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also greeted people on the occasion.

"I pray that Chhath Mata blesses everyone with good sense and happiness in everybody's life," he said.

Tejashwi, however, extended his best wishes to Team India, who are playing against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"The way India has played throughout the World Cup, I expect that they will also play in champions style today too," Bihar Deputy CM added.

The cricket World Cup match between India and Australia is underway at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India lost the toss and was asked to bat.

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course of a massive target.

In the second semi-final, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win.

This encounter is a 20-year-old repeat clash of the 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter, which India lost by 125 runs. (ANI)

