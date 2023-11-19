Lucknow, November 19: A controversy has erupted over Uttar Pradesh government's decision to ban goods with halal tags. The Yogi Adityanath administration banned the manufacturing, storing, selling, and distribution of food items certified halal in a notice. Products made for export, however, are free from this order. Here's a detailed explanation of UP's prohibition and Halal certification:

What Is Halal?

The Arabic word 'Halal' means 'permissible'. It is the binary opposite of 'haram', which in the context of the Islamic faith means 'forbidden'. Halal primarily concerns eating customs, particularly how meat is prepared, for Muslims. Some medications and cosmetics are also forbidden since they include animal byproducts, which Muslims are not allowed to eat. Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Bans Sale of Halal Products in State After Cases of 'Forged' Halal Certificates Being Provided To Boost Sale.

The only meat that the Quran expressly forbids is pork. However, animal flesh must also be prepared and preserved in compliance with Islamic law to pass the halal inspection. The way the animal dies is one of the requirements for halal meat. Generally speaking, vegetarian food is halal unless it contains alcohol. Cosmetics and medications are also prohibited, as many involve animal by-products. However, there is one exception. Any Muslim who is "compelled by necessity - neither driven by desire nor exceeding immediate need" is allowed to eat non-halal food; in other words, a person who would otherwise starve to death is allowed to eat non-halal food.

Halal Certification in India

There is no obligatory halal certification system in India or labelling regulations for halal food items imported into the country. A few private businesses certify items as halal, making them acceptable. The importing nations acknowledge these groups. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Commerce declared that meat products could only be exported as 'halal certified' if they were processed and packed at a facility with a certificate issued by an organisation approved by the Quality Council of India board.

Halal Ban in Uttar Pradesh

According to the UP government's directive, the Food Law Food Safety and Standards Act's Section 89 does not support the halal certification of food items, which it claims is a parallel system that causes confusion. "The right to decide the quality of food items lies only with the authorities and institutions given in Section 29 of the said Act, who check the relevant standards as per the provisions of the Act", it said. Uttar Pradesh: FIR Registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow Against Various Companies Issuing Halal Certification (Watch Video).

When "no provisions for marking Halal certification on labels in the government rules related to drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics" exist, it is said that some medications, medical equipment, and cosmetics are known to have the Halal certificate displayed on their packaging or labelling.

