Patna (Bihar) [India], June 27 (ANI): Bihar registered as many as 185 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Bihar Health Department informed.

Now, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 2,141.

So far, Bihar has seen a total of 7,09,578 recoveries and the recovery rate in the state currently stands at 98.38 per cent.

1,00,021 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, the health department added.

With 16 cases each, districts of Samastipur and Purnia logged the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours.

At present, the total COVID-related death toll in the state is 9,579. (ANI)

