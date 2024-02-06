Gaya (Bihar) [India], February 5 (ANI): A purported Maoist leader, reportedly belonging to the banned outfit--Communist Party of India (Maoist)-- has been arrested by the police in Bihar's Gaya, said the police on Monday.

The Communist Party of India (Maoist) is a Marxist-Leninist-Maoist banned communist political party and militant organisation in India.

"Yesterday night, we got information that near the Shaheed Bhagat Singh colony under the Rampur police station at Ashok Nagar in Gaya, an unidentified person knocked on the doors of a residence and handed over a threat letter to the person who opened the door," said Ashish Bharti, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gaya.

"Later, he tried to flee. However, he was caught by the locals. Immediately, the police were informed of the incident," the SSP added.

SSP Bharti further added that the police took the accused into custody upon reaching the spot.

"Upon reaching the spot, the accused was taken into custody and a probe was launched by the police. The threat letter was also recovered," said the SSP.

"Upon interrogation, it was learned that the accused, named Vimal Yadav, is a resident of the Aurangabad district. A letter pad of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) was also recovered from his possession," he added.

Further probe is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

