Patna (Bihar) [India], September 23 (ANI): Bihar Minister and JD-U leader Ashok Choudhary has given defamation notice to Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor, accusing him of making a new set of "wild, frivolous and defamatory allegations".

The notice, sent by Ashok Choudhary's lawyer, states that either Prashant Kishor should provide proof to support his allegations or issue an unconditional apology for "causing irreparable harm and besmirching the reputation of my client" within one week of the receipt of legal notice.

The notice states that if it is not done, Choudhary will initiate appropriate criminal proceedings and a civil suit for damages amounting to Rs 100 crore in Bihar.

The notice states that Kishor made "defamatory statements" at a press conference held in Patna on September 19, 2025.

It mentions that Chaudhary has served the public for over three decades, earning a reputation for his commitment and leadership. Apart from his various roles as a political leader, the notice notes his academic qualifications and his having been invited to Harvard University campus to present a paper.

The notice says that Kishor had made "corruption" allegations against Chaudhary and accused the Jan Suraj leader of resorting to "a blatant lie"

"It is made clear in absolute, unequivocal terms that my client has no involvement whatsoever with the functioning of or, for that matter, with assets and liabilities of MVV Nyas," the notice states, while also rejecting other allegations.

The notice says that the statements made by Kishor in his press conference "are completely fallacious, unfounded, misleading, and highly scandalous" and had been made with "malicious intent of tarnishing and maligning my client's reputation".

The notice also refers to a previous defamation case filed by Chaudhary against Kishor and states that the Jan Suraaj leader has been issued a notice by the competent court in that case.

The notice accuses Kishor of "running a motivated campaign" against Chaudhary.

"You have caused irreparable harm and besmirched the reputation and standing of my client just to attain relevance in the state politics," the notice states.

"I call upon you to either provide proof to support your allegations or issue a written and oral unconditional apology, publicly in a press conference, for causing irreparable harm and besmirching the reputation and standing of my client, within a period of one week from the receipt of my legal notice failing which my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate criminal proceedings and a civil suit for damages amounting to Rs 100 crore in the state of Bihar," it states further.

Political parties in Bihar are gearing up for assembly polls expected to be held later this year. (ANI)

