Melbourne, Jan 23: Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka surged to contrasting wins in the third round, while former finalist Daniil Medvedev dug deep to keep his Australian Open title hopes alive at the tennis courts of Melbourne Park on Friday. Third round action started on Day Six with Sabalenka surviving a scare to beat Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) in just over two hours in Melbourne. Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff Reach AO Women's Singles Fourth Round.

The 27-year-old has reached the second week in Melbourne for the sixth straight year. "She played incredible tennis. I was able to still fight for every point, and I'm super happy to get this win," said Sabalenka, who will next play 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko.

Third seed Coco Gauff rallied from a set down to beat American compatriot Hailey Baptiste 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in one hour and 50 minutes. Gauff will play 19th seed Karolina Muchova in the fourth round, reports Xinhua.

Eighth-seeded Mirra Andreeva and 12th-seeded Elina Svitolina also made it through to the last 16. But seventh seed Jasmine Paolini crashed out after losing to teenager Iva Jovic, whose 6-2, 7-6 (3) triumph was the biggest win of her career.

In the men's draw, Alcaraz underlined his title credentials with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 thrashing of 32nd seed Corentin Moutet. Alcaraz, a six-time grand slam winner, is desperate to win the only major title that has eluded him, having never progressed past the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park. "I think my level is getting better and better," said Alcaraz, who chalked up his 87th win in his 100th grand slam match.

Alcaraz will next play American 19th seed Tommy Paul, who was leading by two sets before 14th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired hurt in their third-round match. Medvedev, a former US Open champion, rallied from the brink when he edged Fabian Marozsan 6-7 (5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-0, 6-3 in a near four-hour marathon.

"I tried to go for it a bit more because he was moving me all around. It managed to work, I started playing better, so I'm happy about it," said Medvedev, who for the fourth time recovered from two sets down in Melbourne. In the night session, third seed Alexander Zverev finished strongly to down 26th seed Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in two hours and 46 minutes.

"I'm happy with the win and moving forward," Zverev said. Zverev, last year's beaten finalist, struggled to reach great heights until finding his rhythm across the third and fourth sets in a major confidence boost. Australian Open 2026: Defending Champion Madison Keys Advances to Round 3; Iga Swiatek Continues Bid for Maiden Title Down Under.

The German now sets his sights on playing 18th seed Francisco Cerundolo, who beat 13th seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets. Home hope Alex de Minaur made it through to the fourth round of the Australian Open for a fifth consecutive year after a straight-sets win over Frances Tiafoe.

The sixth seed is aiming to break the host country's 50-year men's singles title drought in Melbourne. In the women's doubles, the Chinese pair Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan fell to top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in straight sets. Round three action continues on Saturday, headlined by second seeds Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, while Novak Djokovic will continue his bid for a record 25th grand slam. --IANS bsk/

