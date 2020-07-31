Patna (Bihar) [India], July 31 (ANI): Targeting actor Rhea Chakraborty over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar Minister and JD-U leader Maheshwar Hazari said she played the role of "vishkanya" and alleged that there is a "big gang" behind the "killing" of the actor.

"There is a big gang behind the killing of Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier also talented people who went to Mumbai for work were killed. This gang used Rhea Chakraborty. She trapped Sushant Singh Rajput in a love affair, got his money transferred. Later, she started drama of 'bhoot pret' (ghosts) and played the role of a 'vishkanya'. She sabotaged his talent and defamed love," Hazari told ANI.

The minister sought a CBI probe into the matter.

"The Bihar government wants that the names of all members of the gang, which is behind his Sushant's death, should come out. Sushant's family and his followers should get justice. I also request for CBI probe. Bihar government will also ensure investigation in FIR registered in Patna and nab the accused," he said.

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that Mumbai Police are not cooperating with the state police for fair investigation in the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

He also said that BJP feels that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should take over the actor's death case.

"Mumbai police is putting obstruction in the way of fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case. Bihar police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not cooperating .BJP feels that CBI should take over this case," Modi tweeted.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the CBI.

An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar under several sections including abetment of suicide.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Days after Rajput's death, Chakraborty said she was girlfriend of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case.

According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)

