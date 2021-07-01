Patna, Jul 1 (PTI) Bihar social welfare minister Madan Sahani on Thursday threatened to resign in protest against high-handedness of bureaucrats in his department.

Sahani, who belongs to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD (U), alleged that he was distraught over officers concerned putting on hold transfers and postings he had approved in his capacity as a cabinet member.

"If the officers have the temerity to do so, what is the point of my remaining in my chair? I do not want to remain a minister just to enjoy some facilities", Sahani told reporters at his residence.

Interestingly, when asked if he had shared his grievances with the Chief Minister, Sahani replied "why should I do so? He would think I am taking recourse to blackmail".

Sahani is known to be a trusted aide of Kumar. He was inducted into the cabinet in February this year despite having lost his Bahadurpur assembly seat in Darbhanga district in the elections last year.

Asked when did he plan to hand over his resignation letter to his boss, Sahani said "it (the letter) is being prepared)".

Officials in the social welfare department were not available for comments.

