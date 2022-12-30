Patna, Dec 30 (PTI) Counting of votes for the Bihar municipal polls began on Friday morning amid tight security arrangements, a senior official said.

Voting to seal the political fate of 11,127 candidates in 23 districts of the state had taken place on Wednesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Gives Up His Life While Trying To Save Dog From Bullet in Mainpuri; FIR Registered Against Attacker.

“The counting of votes of 17 municipal corporations, including Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC), two nagar parishads and 49 nagar panchayats began at 8 am across 68 counting centers,” the official of the Bihar State Election Commission said.

“These centers are under multi-layered security cover. The result is expected to be out in the afternoon,” he said.

Also Read | Heeraben Modi Last Rites: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Ahmedabad To Give Adieu to His Mother (Watch Video).

Stray incidents of violence had marred polling for the urban local bodies in the state, with 57.17 per cent of the nearly 62 lakh voters exercising their franchise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)