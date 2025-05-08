Patna (Bihar) [India], May 8 (ANI): People in Patna celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor on Thursday by bursting crackers, playing with colours, and offering sweets to a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also shouted slogans such as "Bharat Mata ki Jai" to mark the occasion.

A man carrying a dummy of an Indian Army aircraft told ANI, "As Indians, we are proud of our Army," adding, "The Indian Army has given the best possible reply, and anyone who dares to mess with India will have to face the consequences."

Also Read | Indian Military Foils Pakistan's Attempts To Target 15 Places in India Using Missiles and Drones, Destroys Pakistani Air Defence System in Lahore.

Another local said, "What was once a promise has now become a reality. Modi ji has truly delivered on his word and fulfilled what he promised."

Meanwhile, as India strikes against Pakistan in retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack under 'Operation Sindoor', Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday expressed his support for the armed forces and said that the whole country is united, be it the ruling party or the Opposition.

Also Read | What Is Sudarshan Chakra? How Does It Work? All You Need To Know About IAF's S-400 Air Defence Which Neutralised Pakistani Drones and Missiles.

"The whole country is united, be it the ruling party or the Opposition... We have complete faith in our Army... We are with the government on whatever decision they take to give a befitting reply to the terrorists... Who are we to say anything? Let's leave the decision-making to the army," Tejashwi told reporters in Patna.

The strikes, executed by the Indian Armed Forces, targeted nine key terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen. Four of the targets were located inside Pakistan and the remaining five were situated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Secretaries of various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India to review national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination in light of recent developments concerning national security.

PM Modi stressed the need for seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience. PM reviewed the ministries' planning and preparation for the current situation.

Secretaries have been directed to undertake a comprehensive review of their respective ministries' operations and ensure the fool proof functioning of essential systems, with a special focus on readiness, emergency response, and internal communication protocols.

The Cabinet Secretary, senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office, and Secretaries from key ministries, including Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, Power, Health, and Telecommunications, attended the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)