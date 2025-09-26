Gaya Ji (Bihar) [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked a beneficiary of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in Bihar to meet other women and share her experience about the government's initiatives and the change witnessed under the present regime.

During an event in Bihar, beneficiary Noorjahan Khatun shared her experience of running a tailoring shop and expressed gratitude for the Rs 10,000 transferred to the accounts of women under the scheme.

Speaking to PM Modi via video conferencing, she said, "Women are happy with the announcement of receiving Rs 10,000 under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. Women are discussing the option to pursue businesses according to their wishes. I will also put a separate counter in my tailoring shop with help of the amount. I am also employing 10 people. If we receive Rs 2 lakh under the scheme, we will expand our business and employ 10 more people. Our Chief Minister is constantly trying to uplift women."

She said that women in Bihar have witnessed a change by using free electricity up to 125 units and stepping out of their homes without fear.

Noorjahan Khatun said, "We used to work under a lantern in kitchens, but after free electricity up to 125 units, I have not received any bill, and can spend that money on children's tuition fee. Poor women are also taking up electricity connections.

"We did not use to get out of our homes. Some women's husbands even beat them. However, now that we leave our homes, our families are happy. Earlier, we used to consider our husbands as our wealth, but now they refer to us as Lakhpati," she added.

Replying to Noorjahan, PM Modi asked her to share her experience with other women and inspire them.

"Will you do my work? You explain it so well. If you dedicate one day a week to explaining this to 50-100 women, they will be inspired by you. You talk with experience and explain nicely. Many congratulations and thank you," the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries in Patna praised the scheme, calling it a "relief" for women.

A beneficiary told ANI, "We have got a lot of relief. Now we are getting a chance to go out. We never thought that this could happen in Patna, but today the Modi government has made such a scheme that we have got a chance to go out. The government has helped a lot. We are getting good employment, we want to thank PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar."

Geetanjali Devi, a beneficiary, expressed happiness for the direct bank transfer of Rs 10,000.

"We will benefit greatly from this. Until now, no one had thought about us, but CM Nitish Kumar and the Prime Minister have thought about women. The first instalment of 10,000 rupees is being given. I am very happy. My entire family is happy," she said.

Earlier, PM Modi launched Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for Bihar and directly transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totalling Rs 7,500 crore.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases. (ANI)

