Patna/Mumbai [India], July 31 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday alleged that Mumbai Police are not cooperating with the state police for the fair investigation in the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

He also said that BJP feels that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should take over the actor's death case.

"Mumbai police is putting obstruction in way of fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case. Bihar Police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not cooperating. BJP feels that CBI shud take over this case," Sushil Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting is underway at the office of Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) in Patna over the investigation being conducted by the Bihar Police team in Mumbai in the case.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil said the state police is doing an investigation in the case will also cooperate with Bihar Police in its probe.

"Mumbai police are investigating the matter. Police will investigate on basis of evidence, we expect that the probe will be completed as soon as possible and the police will reach a conclusion. His private life talks are going on. I think that this is not important in this case. Police will do fast inquiry based on evidence," Patil said.

"In Bihar, a complaint is filed so an inquiry will have to done by the Bihar Police if they need any information Mumbai police will give them. I don't know what in Bihar is going on but in Mumbai, all have to stop tweeting in this case. No one is thinking about his family it's a loss to the family. Police are doing inquiry," he said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the CBI.

A team of Bihar Police that arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, recorded statements of two persons, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, on Wednesday in connection with the case.

An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar under several sections including abetment of suicide.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)

