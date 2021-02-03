Gaya(Bihar), Feb 3 (PTI) The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Bihar Police seized 240 kg ganja worth Rs 3.5 crore and arrested six persons including a trainee Sub-Inspector of Excise department from Gaya district on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

The EOW had received a tip-off that ganja worth crores of rupees will be transported to Bihar from Jharkhand. A team was constituted to identify and seize the vehicle carrying the ganja, Additional Director General of Police (EOW) Nayyar Hasnain Khan said.

The ADGP said the EOW team identified the said vehicle on NH-2 in Gaya district but the trainee SI of excise department had taken the truck towards Bodhgaya.

Khan said the trainee SI had taken Rs 40,000 in cash as advance from the truck driver after demanding Rs 5 lakh for releasing the truck and illegal ganja.

The EOW team had put the truck and a car on surveillance, the ADGP said, adding that the team arrested four persons involved in the smuggling of ganja travelling in the car.

The team took them to Bodhgaya, the ADGP said, adding that all the four arrested persons from the car are residents of Bhojpur district.

The Excise department's trainee sub-inspector and a home guard were also arrested in the case, he added.

Khan said that SSP Gaya, Aditya Kumar has been asked to ensure necessary and further actions in the case. Several other persons could also be arrested in the case, he added.

Replying to a query, the SSP, said that city SP Rakesh Kumar is leading the team which is interrogating the accused persons.

