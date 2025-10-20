Munger (Bihar) [India], October 20 (ANI): Tension continues to loom for the opposition's Mahagathbandhan, as Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate from Munger's Tarapur Assembly constituency joined the BJP and extended his support to current Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

VIP candidate Sakaldeo Bind, on Monday, joined the BJP in the presence of Samrat.

In another event, Jan Suraaj's state spokesperson Amit Kumar Paswan, along with former district councillor Anita Kumari and Jan Suraaj's founding member Karmveer Paswan, also joined the BJP on Sunday with hundreds of supporters.

BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal welcomed all newcomers. Speaking at the event, Jaiswal said, "Mahagathbandhan wants power, while NDA aims for Bihar's development."

Earlier, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal accused the Mahagathbandhan of "selling tickets to candidates for money" in the assembly election on Monday. He also suggested that there's "infighting" within the alliance."

"The voters of Bihar are seeing the infighting in the Mahagathbandhan and how they are selling tickets for money... The mahagathbandhan has not been able to divide the seats till date... How will it run the government?" Dilip Jaiswal said.

He further slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who he believed is attempting to "snatch" the term "Jan Nayak" from Bihar's former CM Karpoori Thakur. BJP Bihar President called this an "insult to Bihar and the backward community."

"On the one hand, Rahul Gandhi wants to snatch the term 'Jan Nayak' from Karpoori Thakur... This is an insult to Bihar and the backward community," he said.

Dilip Jaiswal criticism of Rahul Gandhi comes after several Congress leaders used "Jan Nayak" term for him. The term is commonly associated with Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan criticised the opposition Mahagathbandhan for fielding candidates in some common seats, asserting that "there is nothing called a friendly fight".

The Union Minister accused the opposition party and said that the dispute between the INDI alliance would lead to their defeat.

Speaking to the reporters in Patna about the RJD and Congress fighting for common seats, Paswan said, "There is nothing called a friendly fight, either you are friends or fighting with each other. Friendly conflict does not occur in politics; this is incorrect terminology.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14. (ANI)

