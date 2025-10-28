Patna (Bihar) [India], October 28 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday said voters are confident that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face candidate Tejashwi Yadav will fulfil their poll promises in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Khera's remarks came after the Mahagathbandhan released its election manifesto on Tuesday. He said the document is centred on the welfare of Bihar and reflects the alliance's commitment to the people.

"The public is confident that Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi will fulfil their promises. Those who want to see fragmentation are the ones losing elections. Bihar will be visible (in the Mahagathbandhan's manifesto). Visibility of Bihar is important," Khera said, dismissing speculation of a rift within the alliance over seat sharing earlier this month.

He also said that the INDIA bloc took the lead by declaring its CM candidate and manifesto, and suggested that this indicated "which way the wind is blowing".

"We announced the Chief Ministerial candidate first. Our manifesto is also coming first, so you can understand which way the wind is blowing. Rahul ji, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sahab and all our star campaigners will go to their respective areas and campaign," Khera added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has issued a notice to Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor over alleged double enrolment as a voter in Bihar and West Bengal, seeking his clarification within three days.

According to the notice issued by the Returning Officer of the Kargahar Assembly Constituency, "As per a news item published on 28.10.2025, your name is registered in the electoral rolls of Bihar and West Bengal.... Therefore, you should present your side within three days regarding the entry of your name in more than one constituency."

The Election Commission of India conducted a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to update the voter list, which drew widespread criticism from opposition parties. The notice has drawn attention amid heightened scrutiny of voter rolls in Bihar, with election authorities taking steps to ensure transparency ahead of the upcoming polls.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the second phase of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 States and Union Territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026.

The first phase of the SIR was conducted in Bihar in September.

Polling for the Bihar assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes on November 14. (ANI)

