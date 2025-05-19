Patna (Bihar) [India], May 19 (ANI): In a significant political development in Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year, former Union Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh has merged his political outfit, Aap Sabki Awaz (ASA), with the Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor.

Kishor announced the merger during a press conference in Patna on Sunday.

RCP Singh served as an IAS officer in the Uttar Pradesh cadre and was later inducted into the Union Cabinet as the Minister of Steel in 2021.

Singh left JD(U) in 2023 to join Bharatiya Janata Party and in 2024 announced the formation of his own Party, 'Aap Sabki Awaz', announcing his contention for the 2025 Bihar election.

The merger brings together two prominent political figures with a shared vision for Bihar's future. Prashant Kishor, who is best known for his work in political campaigns, welcomed Singh into the fold, describing him as "an elder brother" and a leader with deep insights into Bihar's political and social dynamics.

Kishor stated, "RCP Singh is like my elder brother and one of the best persons who understands the society and politics of Bihar... Very few people have such extensive experience in both governance and grassroots politics."

Kishor's emphasis on the former Union Minister's contributions highlighted the merger's strategic significance, positioning it as a powerful union with the potential to reshape Bihar's political trajectory.

He explained, "What happened behind the scenes in 2015 is now being repeated with Jan Suraaj."

The 2015 alliance had paved the way for the Nitish-Lalu coalition, and Kishor suggested that the Jan Suraaj Party would similarly provide an alternative to the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance.

The merger of RCP Singh and his party, Aap Sabki Awaz, with Jan Suraaj signals a major shift in Bihar's political alliances, particularly with the state's electoral cycles rapidly approaching. The timing of the merger is significant, as it positions the Jan Suraaj Party as an emerging alternative to the ruling Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to the media, Prashant Kishor emphasised the need for a new political force in Bihar, saying, "Bihar is at a crossroads and needs a new political force committed to clean governance and inclusive development. Bihar deserves an alternative that talks about education, jobs, and long-term planning--not just caste and contracts."

Kishor also attacked the Janata Dal (United) 's current state, accusing it of being controlled by "four contractors" who are misusing power. He further criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that he was "mentally unfit to lead" and alleging that the state government was being run by bureaucrats and vested interests rather than elected leadership.

"This is the time to leave that sinking boat," Kishor urged JD(U) workers, "If you truly believe in the vision Nitish Kumar once articulated--of a Bihar free of crime, corruption and communalism--then Jan Suraaj is your natural destination."

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October and November this year, wherein the NDA, which consists of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will be once again looking forward to returning to power. In contrast, the INDIA Bloc will be giving competition to the incumbent Nitish Kumar government. (ANI)

