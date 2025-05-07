Patna (Bihar) [India], May 7 (ANI): Bihar will conduct the civic defence mock drills on Wednesday, which include simulating air raid sirens, blackouts, and evacuation plans. This nationwide drill, mandated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is part of a larger exercise to assess preparedness for potential security threats, particularly in light of rising tensions with Pakistan.

Speaking with ANI, DGP of Bihar, Vinay Kumar, said that the state is prepared to conduct the mock drills and assured that all the preparations for it have been made.

"Bihar is all prepared for the mock drill. We also held a meeting with all our departments. All the arrangements have been made. Some districts have been kept on standby, too...We will also explain to the public what to do and what not to do... They are also being made aware of the procedure," he said.

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence. The measures to be undertaken include the operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, etc, on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

The measures also include the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and updating of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal.

Authorities in Kashmir are set to conduct a Civil Defence Mock Drill and said the official handle of the Srinagar Police on Tuesday, while urging the public to cooperate and remain calm during the exercise.

The police department stated that this is a practice exercise to test emergency response systems, and during the exercise, sirens will be activated at various locations in Kashmir.

In a post on X, Srinagar Police wrote, "Through Directorate of SDRF & Civil Defence Kashmir. Public Advisory: Civil Defence Mock Drill. To enhance the Civil Defence preparedness for emergencies, a Civil Defence Mock Drill will take place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 4:00 PM. As part of the drill, sirens will be activated at various locations in Kashmir. This is a practice exercise to test our emergency response systems. We kindly request all members of the public to remain calm and not be alarmed. Your cooperation is essential in making this safety initiative a success."

This comes amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

