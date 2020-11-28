Patna, Nov 27 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,33,839 after 698 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, while five fresh fatalities took the death toll to 1,248, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

It said that 654 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 2,27,046.

The state now has 5,545 active cases.

Of the five fresh fatalities, two were registered in Bhagalpur, and one each in Munger, East Champaran and West Champaran districts, the bulletin said.

It said that 698 fresh positive cases included 180 in Patna.

Altogether 1,36,359 samples were tested for coronavirus since Thursday, taking the total number of tests to 1.42 crore.

