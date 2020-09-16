Patna, Sept 16 (PTI) Single-day recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Bihar on Wednesday as 1,724 people were cured of the disease and 1,531 tested positive for the infection, health department bulletin said.

The recovery rate in the state has increased to 91.16 per cent on Wednesday which is 13 per cent more than the national average, Information and Public Relations Department Secretary Anupam Kumar said. The number of recoveries has shown a steady increase in the state since August 17, except on September 3 and 4.

Also Read | Jaya Prada Supports Ravi Kishan’s Comments on Drug Trafficking, Claims Jaya Bachchan is Doing Politics Over the Issue.

Out of the total 1,62,631 COVID-19 cases, the number of people who have recovered from the contagion increased to 1,48,257.

Twelve fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 848, the bulletin said. Four deaths were reported from Patna district, two each from Aurangabad and Bhojpur, and one each from Buxar, East Champaran, Samastipur and Vaishali.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Teacher Attempts Suicide at MLA House Over Salary Not Being Paid, Says Report.

There are 13,526 actives cases in the state.

As many as 1,07,970 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours while 52.02 lakh samples have been examined for coronavirus infection across Bihar so far, it said.

Of the 1,531 new cases, Patna district accounted for the highest number of 215 cases, followed by 109 in Saharsa, 95 in Bhagalpur and 72 in Araria.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)