Patna (Bihar) [Patna], August 6 (ANI): Heavy and continuous rainfall has caused the Ganga and Sone rivers to overflow, resulting in flooding of residential areas and submergence of roads in the Danapur area of Patna, Bihar.

The day-to-day activities of the residents have halted due to the water overflow, which has caused severe waterlogging and completely stopped any movement.

The Danapur administration is actively monitoring the situation while undertaking relief and rescue operations.

Subdivision Officer Divya Shakti informed ANI that boats have been arranged to evacuate residents from affected homes.

"We are monitoring the rising water level and we have prepared the basic facilities in all the relief centres. Boats have been arranged for the people who want to move out of their homes," Divya Shakti told ANI.

"Gandhi Park in Maner has been marked for the cattle and fodder is also being provided... There is no report of water entering the villages... We are in contact with the local public representatives of Danapur," she added.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, residential areas in Varanasi have flooded due to the rising water level of the Ganga.

A resident, Mandakini Prakash, said that drain water had entered their locality, which could cause diseases, including dengue.

"This is drain water, not the water from the River Ganga. This causes dengue. We face a lot of difficulties. First, the transportation got shut down, and then several diseases. We want these issues to be resolved as soon as possible," the resident told ANI.

Another resident, Surender Mishra, noted, "Students' studies have been affected. Due to the waterlogging, no one can go anywhere, and even the food is not being prepared as the vegetable vendors are not coming. After 3-4 years, it has flooded in this region."

Meanwhile, rescue and clearance operations are in full swing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, blocking several stretches of the Uttarkashi-Harsil road.

Heavy machinery, including JCBs, has been deployed to clear debris and restore connectivity in the affected areas. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been deployed at the site of the incident.

Due to the cloudburst, the road at Bhatwadi on the Uttarkashi-Harsil route has been completely washed out. The road towards Harsil remained blocked through the night. Dharali, the location where the cloudburst caused significant damage, is approximately 50 kilometres from the site.

Over 130 people have been rescued so far, according to the Uttarakhand government officials. (ANI)

