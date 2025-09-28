Patna (Bihar) [India], September 28 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the state and central governments, questioning the financial viability of the recently announced Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.

He sought clarity on the revenue strategy required to meet such an ambitious scheme.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, the former Deputy Chief Minister said, "This is not our question; it is a question of the people of Bihar. We would like to know from the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister that the budget allocated, along with the announcements made, exceeds Rs 7 lakh crore. How will you make this possible? What is your revenue generation, and if in the future there is a need for more revenue, how will you fulfil it? This is a very simple question of mine."

Yadav also raised concerns about corruption, alleging that despite repeated demands for accountability, no significant action had been taken against those involved in corruption. "I had raised questions on the corrupt people, whether any action has been taken against anyone or not," he asked.

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, during which he directly transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totalling Rs 7,500 crore. Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases. The assistance can be utilised in areas of the beneficiary's choice, including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had also labelled the NDA-led Bihar government a "copycat" and alleged that the Rs 10,000 granted under the scheme was effectively a loan that would later be recovered.

However, Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday promised to launch the "Mai Bahin Maan Yojana" across Bihar if his party comes to power, declaring that "change is bound to happen" in the poll-bound state.

While interacting with reporters, Tejashwi said, "The Maa Yojana will be started, and the Beti Yojana will be started. The Mai Bahin Maan Yojana will be started. A large number of women from every block and panchayat in Bihar have gathered, indicating a strong desire for change. This time, everyone wants change, and change will happen."

The Mai Bahin Maan Yojana is an electoral promise by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress in Bihar, India. The scheme promises a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women in financially vulnerable and backward communities if the coalition forms the government in the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. (ANI)

