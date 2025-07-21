Patna (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav on Monday demanded a discussion in the Bihar Assembly Session on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state.

Speaking to the reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The Assembly session has started today... Our demand is that a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) should be held in the Legislative Assembly."

He added that the party will fight to ensure no poor voter is deprived of their right to vote.

"Bihar is the cradle of democracy, and if anyone tries to end democracy here, we will not sit quietly. We will fight this battle to ensure that our poor are not deprived of their voting rights and their existence is not erased," Yadav said.

The Bihar Assembly Session began today morning.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar ahead of the Assembly Elections in the state later this year.

On Friday, the ECI said that 95.92% of electors in Bihar have been covered under the draft electoral list as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with six more days remaining.

As per official data, out of 7.89 crore total electors (as on June 24, 2025), over 7.57 crore total electors have been covered.

Around 4.08 per cent, i.e., 32.23 lakh remaining enumeration forms are yet to be received, the release said.

The draft Electoral Roll will be published on August 1, 2025.

With six more days still to go for filling up of the enumeration forms, the Election Commission is making all possible efforts to ensure that the remaining nearly 32 lakh electors are added to the draft electoral roll, the release said.

To enrol the remaining electors, special camps have been set up in all the 5,683 wards of all 261 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Bihar.

The release said that 41.64 lakh electors have not been found at their given addresses. These include 14.29 lakh probably deceased, 19.74 lakh who have probably permanently shifted, 7.50 lakh electors identified as enrolled at multiple places, and 11,000 who were not traceable. (ANI)

