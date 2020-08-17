Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The three expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs will join the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Monday, sources in the JD-U said.

Sources told ANI that the three MLAs will join the Nitish Kumar led JD-U later in the day.

The three expelled RJD leaders are Gaighat MLA Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Patepur MLA Prema Chaudhary and Keoti MLA Faraz Fatmi.

The JD-U has also called a press conference at 3 pm today, in which details about the same are likely to be shared.

Earlier yesterday, RJD had expelled its three MLAs for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities, a party official said.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from various political parties. (ANI)

