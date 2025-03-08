Patna, Mar 8 (PTI) At least three policemen were injured when they were attacked by supporters of bootleggers allegedly involved in the sale and manufacture of illicit liquor in Patna's Ranitalab area on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place in Raghopur Mushari area under Ranitalab police station limits, they said, adding that five people have been arrested so far.

Also Read | Every Guarantee Given by PM Narendra Modi is Being Fulfilled Today: Union Minister Amit Shah.

Talking to PTI, Ranitalab SHO Pramod Kumar said, "The clash took place during a police raid targeting illegal liquor manufacturing and sale operations in Raghopur Mushari locality. Suddenly, unidentified persons attacked the police team and started throwing stones in which three policemen were injured. They also damaged two police vehicles."

Additional policemen immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the nearest medical facility.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Protester Killed in Clashes Between Kuki Demonstrators and Security Forces in Kangpokpi; Shutdown in Kuki-Zo Areas From Midnight.

"The condition of the three injured policemen is out of danger," he added.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused, the SHO said, adding, "Five people have been arrested so far in connection with the case."

Sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)