Patna, Feb 23 (PTI) In a move to tackle crime effectively, the Bihar government has upgraded 176 police outposts to full-fledged police stations, a government notification on Friday said.

With this move, the total number of police stations in the state has risen to 1,434.

Additionally, the government decided to elevate the posts of additional subdivision police officers to full-fledged SDPOs (Sub-Division Police Officer) in 43 sensitive sub-divisions across the state with the aim of enhancing security. Now, there will be two SDPOs in each of these 43 subdivisions.

The 176 police outposts upgraded to police stations are situated in Munger, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Naugachia, Saharsa, Sheikhpura, Purnea, Nawada, Lakhisarai, West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Bhojpur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Madhepura districts.

Bhagalpur district saw the highest number of outposts upgraded to police stations, with 13, followed by West Champaran with 11, and Purnea with 8, among others.

The 43 sensitive sub-divisions are spread across 26 districts, including Patna, Nalanda, Rohtas, Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Bettiah, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Katihar, and Purnea.

