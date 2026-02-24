HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Shoppers Stop, India's premium fashion, beauty, and gifting destination has relaunched its Juhu store, marking a significant milestone in the brand's premiumisation journey. Positioned as one of the most elevated formats within its network, the Juhu store reflects Shoppers Stop's commitment to delivering premium, refined, immersive, design-led retail experiences for discerning consumers.

A bold reimagination of the existing space, the store brings together globally celebrated brands, several of which make their debut at Shoppers Stop through this location. Inside, the brand lineup commands attention: Baume & Mercier, BOSS, Armani, Brooks Brothers, Tommy Hilfiger, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, M.A.C, Tom Ford, Prada, Gucci, Versace, Brunello Cucinelli, Atkinsons, Tory Burch, Serge Lutens, Swarovski, Crossword. Many of these brands make their Shoppers Stop debut here, positioning Shoppers Stop Juhu as the destination for discerning shoppers. Fashion, beauty, fragrances, watches, jewellery, sunglasses, home, lifestyle; every category curated to reflect not just global trends but the specific expectations of consumers who've grown more sophisticated in what they expect from retail.

Designed for the style-conscious shopper, the destination blends curated merchandise with immersive storytelling to create a more considered retail experience with a thoughtfully curated experiential layer designed to deepen engagement and enhance product discovery. Echoes of Fragrance reimagines scent exploration through a multi-sensory installation that pairs fragrance families with curated audio notes, transforming what is often a transactional decision into a more immersive and intuitive journey. Drawing inspiration from the neighbourhood's coastal identity, Juhu Seashore features an art deco-inspired kinetic installation that interprets the fluid motion of ocean waves, bringing a sense of place into the retail environment. Complementing this is Bollywood Bioscope, an interactive experience that celebrates Juhu's cinematic legacy, inviting customers to revisit defining eras of Indian cinema through a nostalgic yet contemporary lens. Together, these installations anchor the store in its local context while elevating the overall shopping experience.

Commenting on the store launch, Mr. Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, Managing Director, and CEO of Shoppers Stop Limited, said "The Juhu store is our most elevated expression of premium retail to date. Every element, from its architectural language and curated global brand portfolio to thoughtfully integrated immersive experiences, has been designed to create a distinctive, destination-led environment. At the heart of this evolution is our customer, whose aspirations and expectations guide every decision we make. This launch reflects our continued commitment to building aspirational retail spaces that resonate with Mumbai's culturally rooted yet globally discerning consumer."

With its sophisticated design, enhanced layouts, carefully curated brand mix, and services like Personal Shopper, the Shoppers Stop Juhu store is envisioned as a destination for premium and elevated shopping experiences. The store reflects Shoppers Stop's continued commitment to evolving with the aspirations of India's premium consumer while delivering world-class retail environments.

The launch further strengthens Shoppers Stop's footprint in Mumbai and reinforces its position as a trusted curator of premium brands across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle categories. Customers can visit the new Shoppers Stop store in Juhu or shop online at www.shoppersstop.com to enjoy the same offers and collections.

About Shoppers Stop Limited

Shoppers Stop Ltd. is the nation's leading premier retailer of fashion and beauty brands established in 1991. Spread across 110 department stores, the Company also operates 11 premium home concept stores, 79 Specialty Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, NARS, ARMANI beauty, PRADA BEAUTY and SS Beauty, 81 Intune stores and 20 Airport doors, occupying area of 4.4 M sq. ft. Shoppers Stop is home to one of the country's longest running and most coveted loyalty program 'First Citizen'. The Company's one-of-a-kind shopping assistance service, 'Personal Shopper' is revolutionizing the way Indian's shop, bringing more value, comfort, and convenience to customer experiences. The brand's diversified Omni channel offering spans over 800+ recognized and trusted brands across an incomparable range of products that together serve our overarching objective of delivering customer delight.

