New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) As the recent political developments in Maharashtra have raised speculations over a possible split in Bihar's ruling alliance, RJD MP Manoj Jha on Monday said the state has never fallen for "resort politics" and it will be the "fulcrum of Opposition unity".

In an interview to PTI, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not in the race for the prime ministerial face of the Opposition, and asserted that the effort is towards providing a "progressive agenda" against the politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), not about personal gratification.

"Bihar has never fallen for resort politics, even if there has been a change it has been very smooth. It is the face of democracy. I would like to tell them...don't worry Bihar is safe and shall be fulcrum of opposition unity," Jha said.

In a recent split in Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), party leaders including Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra. Since then, several Bihar BJP leaders have made statements predicting a split in the ruling JD-U.

"I can assure you that Bihar shall be in the vanguard of events leading to larger Opposition unity and setting up a positive agenda against the BJP... I can read the Prime Minister's face, he is a worried man. They are right in getting worried, the first time halo around him is shaking," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Asked about the possibilities of Nitish Kumar being the prime ministerial face of the Opposition, and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav becoming the Bihar chief minister, Jha said these were speculations.

"In 1977 there was no opposition face, in 2004 there was no face... Look at the BJP, one face is supreme. Cabinet does not mean anything. Do we want that kind of situation? The fight is between these two alternatives, and both Nitish ji and Tejashwi will play a major role but the idea is not to look towards personal gratification," he said.

Janata Dal-United (JD-U), which broke up its alliance with the BJP in Bihar last year and joined hands with the RJD, has been playing an active role in bringing together opposition parties ahead of the next year's general elections.

Jha said that the Mahagathbandhan government coming to power in Bihar, and the recent Opposition meet in Patna, were "nightmares" for the BJP, which has been fuelling such speculations.

He also took a jibe at the prime minister for forming an alliance with leaders he had called corrupt in the past.

"It is really sad that the prime minister of the country makes certain statements in Bhopal about corrupt leaders of a political party. Within 72 hours, one of them was named as the deputy CM. This has become the new modus operandi of Modi ji and the BJP," he said.

Jha said the Maharashtra development does not reflect on the Opposition, but speaks poorly about the ruling party which is the BJP.

He added that the Congress' victory in Karnataka was not just a victory of the grand old party, but of a "progressive agenda" against the BJP, which will now be implemented across the country.

"The prime minister equated Bajrang Dal to Bajrang Bali, and the BJP lost. And they lost not only to the Congress, but also to a set of progressive ideas, commitments to people. Now those commitments are going to be part of our manifesto or common minimum programme, that unsettles honourable PM," he said.

Jha also attacked the BJP over the charge sheet filed against Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in the land for jobs scam by the CBI.

"About the supplementary charge sheet against Tejashwi Yadav... even CBI officials told seniors it is not fair... Looking at the chain of events, whether in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Bihar or Tamil Nadu, I can tell you, they would go to any extent to use these agencies as fronts to fight political parties, that should worry everyone," he said.

"Tomorrow when the party is not in power, these agencies shall do the same things with them. Shouldn't rule of law prevail? After two closures what makes you open it? This is a new front for a political battle, because they can't fight politically. A quasi-political battle is going on," he said.

The RJD leader also said that the upcoming second meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 17-18 is the natural succession to the meet in Patna.

Speaking on Manipur, which has witnessed over 100 deaths since ethnic clashes started on May 3, Jha said the state has been "invisibilized" by the ruling party. He also said that the Opposition will raise the issue in upcoming Parliament session.

"Manipur is a part of India, it has been invisibilized. The prime minister, who even tweets about the injury in the finger of a cricketer, has not spoken on Manipur even after over 100 deaths. We will raise this issue in Parliament on the very first day," he added.

