Patna, Aug 22 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally increased to 1.19 lakh on Saturday with the detection of 2,238 fresh infections, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 601, a health bulletin said.

Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 279, followed by East Champaran (143), Madhubani (113), Purnea (101) and Gaya (83), it said.

Bhagalpur reported six fresh fatalities, followed by three in Muzaffarpur and two each in Sitamarhi and Vaishali, the bulletin said.

As many as 3,531 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 95,372, it said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has increased to 79.54 per cent from 78.05 per cent on Friday, the bulletin said, adding it has been steadily improving in the last six days.

Patna, which has so far registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 116, has not reported any fresh fatality in the last two days, it said.

Other districts that have reported more than 20 deaths each are Bhagalpur (47), Gaya (42), Rohtas and Munger (28 each), Nalanda and Muzaffarpur (25 each), Vaishali (24), East Champaran (23 ) and Bhojpur (21), the bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 23,925, it said.

Patna has so far reported the highest number of cases at 18,683, followed by Muzaffarpur (5,094), Bhagalpur (4,701) and Begusarai (4,673), the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested 23.31 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,02,945 in the last 24 hours, it added.

