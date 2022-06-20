Bikaner/Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) A man and his wife allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in Bikaner district of Rajasthan on Monday.

“Jakir Ali and his wife Farzana, both aged between 40-45 years, committed suicide in their house. Jakir's mother was present in the house when the incident occurred,” SHO, Kotwali Police Station, Navneet Singh said.

“Family members said that they hanged themselves,” he said, adding, that the bodies of the deceased were shifted to PBM Government Hospital for post mortem.

No suicide note was recovered from the deceased.

He said that Jakir Ali had been mentally disturbed for some time and was staying in a dargah in Nagaur for two months.

The post mortem will be conducted on Tuesday, he said.

