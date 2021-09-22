Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): A 23-year-old Mumbra resident died on Tuesday after his bike crashed while trying to avoid potholes on Ghodbunder road in Thane district of Maharashtra, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

Mohammad Faizal Alhabaks Badwale received serious head injuries and died during the treatment.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation, Badwale's bike skidded while trying to avoid a pothole as he rode towards his home.

Every year during the monsoon, the chances of road accidents increase due to the deadly potholes in Thane, Palghar and Mumbai. (ANI)

