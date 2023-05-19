Amethi (UP), May 19 (PTI) A man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding pickup truck on Jais Road here on Friday, police said.

Sub-inspector Sanjay Singh of Jagdishpur police station said Durgesh Pandey (35), a resident of Ashrafpur, died on the spot.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Provides Relief to Sameer Wankhede, Directs CBI To Refrain From Arrest Till May 22.

Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem.

Police said efforts are being made to trace the driver of the truck.

Also Read | 'Hindu Activists Fear Taliban Government Taking Over Karnataka', Says BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)