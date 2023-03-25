Kolkata, Mar 25 (PTI) The BIMSTEC ministerial conference, which will deal with issues such as climate change and food security, is underway in Kolkata on Saturday.

Experts from various fields will discuss the issues concerning the seven members of the 'Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation' (BIMSTEC).

The two-day event will be attended, among others, by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

"This conference has been designed to address all persisting issues and challenges in BIMSTEC with a country-wise representation and perspective,â€ Arindam Mukherjee, the director of the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, one of the organisers of the event, has said.

The seven members of the BIMSTEC are Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. 2503 1131

