Rampurhat (WB), Mar 25 (PTI) The CBI on Friday filed cases in connection with the killing of eight people in West Bengal's Birbhum district, shortly after the Calcutta High Court directed the central probe agency to take over investigation into the case, a senior official said.

A team of CBI officials from Kolkata will on Friday night reach Bogtui village, where miscreants had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire, killing at least eight people including women and children, and begin its probe on Saturday, he told PTI.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Receives Complaint on Corruption on Newly-Launched Anti-Corruption Helpline.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the case from the state police and submit a progress report before it on the next date of hearing.

Earlier in the day, a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) unit of the CBI visited the site of crime to collect evidence. "We cannot say much right now. We are here to collect samples as part of our investigation," a member of the CFSL team said.

Also Read | Earth Hour 2022: Corporates To Provide Unique ‘Dine in the Dark’ Experience To Observe Earth Hour Movement.

Meanwhile, arrested TMC leader and former Rampurhat block-1 president Anarul Hossain claimed that he had surrendered before police. "I surrendered before the police after 'didi' (TMC chief Mamata Banerjee) instructed me to do so," Hossain said while he was being taken to a court here.

Police had Friday said Hossain was arrested from outside a hotel near Tarapith, hours after Banerjee had directed the force to nab the TMC leader in connection with the killings.

Police officers had earlier visited Hossain's residence to apprehend him, but he was not present in the house at that time.

He has been remanded to 14 days' police custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)