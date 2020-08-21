Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) An Indian bison was slaughtered and its meat eaten in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, following which a person was arrested on Friday, forest officials said.

The incident happened in Tilabari village near the Gorumara forest on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Somra Munda caught the bison from the forest and ate the meat along with four others, he said.

Munda has been arrested while a hunt is on for the others, he added.

Horns of the bison and a part of the meat were later recovered from his house with the help of the Forest Department's dog squad, the official said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason for the killing, he said.

