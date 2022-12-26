Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) Biting cold conditions and dense fog were reported in several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Narnaul being recorded the coldest in the region at 2.4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar also recorded piercing cold as the minimum temperature plunged to 2.5 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, Karnal 6.8 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 6.6 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 5.5 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Union Health Minister @mansukhmandviya to Meet Indian Medical Association at 4 PM Today … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 8.8 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 3.6 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 6 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Shiva Ayyadurai Next Twitter CEO Candidate! Indian-American MIT Scholar, Who 'Invented Email' at 14, Asks Elon Musk 'Process To Apply' for Post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)