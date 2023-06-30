Bhubaneswar, Jun 30 (PTI) With Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's private secretary V K Pandian facing stiff opposition including black flag demonstrations during his district tours, the ruling BJD came to his rescue and defended his activities.

Pandian, a 2000-batch IAS officer, has been accused of violating the All India Service Rules for bureaucrats and acting like a politician.

Opposition BJP and Congress demanded action against Pandian for allegedly crossing the “Laxman Rekha” for civil servants.

BJD senior vice-president and former MP Prasanna Acharya, however, defended Pandian and said he has been doing work assigned to him by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Replying to opposition allegation that Pandian undertakes district tours and announces sops, Acharya on Thursday said the chief minister has entrusted him to visit places and hear the grievances of people.

Referring to opposition allegation that the chief minister delegated his powers to Pandian, Acharya said, “This is not delegation of power, but delegation of work. As the head of the administration, the CM entrusts people with different responsibilities in the government. He has the constitutional right to assign any government official any work.”

Acharya said the chief minister also asked ministers and even the chief secretary to engage with the public directly. “The opposition parties making an issue out of a non-issue,” he said.

On the Union government's letter to Odisha chief secretary to take appropriate action against the officer in the midst of allegation of violating the norms of the All India Conduct Rules, Acharya said, “This is nothing new. Administrative letters do come from the Centre.”

BJP leader and opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi, however, cautioned the BJD government not to take the Centre's letter's letter lightly. “This letter can act like an atom bomb and destroy the government,” he cautioned, adding that the Centre has asked the chief secretary to take appropriate action as the controlling authority of IAS officers.

Senior Congress leader Taraprasad Bahinpati said Odisha is now being ruled by “Babutantra” (Bureaucratic rule). “I blame the elected representatives of the BJD. Instead of raising objections, they are in all praise for Pandian. An MP recently said Pandian sir is our CM. The ruling party leaders are silent as they fear denial of tickets in the elections,” Bahinipati said.

While the exchange of words among the parties over Pandian issue continued in the state capital, the chief minister's private secretary, who is in a visit to Jagatsinghpur district, faced the ire of BJP supporters.

The saffron party activists wore black dresses and shouted “Pandian Go Back” protesting Pandian's visit to the district. Protests were seen at Rahama, Kujang and Pradip during the day.

