New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): BJD MP Sasmit Patra flagged the law and order situation in Odisha and demanded justice for the 15-year-old girl who succumbed to her injuries after being set on fire by miscreants in Balanga, Odisha.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Sasmit Patra demanded "strong action" against the perpetrators.

Patra said, "We are extremely pained because the perpetrators of such crime, unless they are brought to justice and such heinous crimes continue unabated in the state of Odisha, no one is safe. We hope that the government wakes up from its slumber and takes strong action."

He paid condolences to the family of the victim after she passed away during her treatment at AIIMS, Delhi.

"We, BJD MPs, came to AIIMS Delhi, where this minor victim was under treatment for the last few days. She has passed away this evening. So our homage and our condolences to her family," Patra said.

BJD leader Amar Patnaik took a dig at the Odisha government over the safety of women in the state and claimed that Odisha's image as a peaceful state has been "shattered."

"Every day, we hear such stories in Odisha. These incidents are a grim reminder of the failing law and order situation in the state, particularly as far as women are concerned. Odisha was known as a peaceful state, and that image has been shattered beyond words," Patnaik told ANI.

BJD MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, "It is unfortunate that the young lady from Balanga, who was a victim of such a heinous crime, didn't survive. It speaks about the growing crime against women in Odisha and the lack of political will in addressing this issue. The government really needs to introspect and take serious action on the violent crimes, especially those against women and children."

Earlier on Saturday, BJD chief and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, expressed condolences over the death of the victim.

In a post on X, Patnaik said, "Deeply saddened and anguished to know that the young girl set on fire in the #Balanga area of #Puri District passed away while undergoing treatment in AIIMS. My condolences for the young girl and prayers are with the family members in their hour of grief. May God give the family members strength to bear this irreparable loss."

The victim succumbed to burn injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in the national capital, after she was allegedly set on fire by miscreants in the Balanga area of Odisha's Puri district on July 19.

According to the police, the minor girl went out with her friends, but she was allegedly abducted midway and taken to the riverside, where she was set on fire. (ANI)

