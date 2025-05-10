Bhubaneswar, May 10 (PTI) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' here to boost the morale of the country's armed forces.

Several party leaders including some MPs and MLAs joined the march carrying the tricolour from Master Canteen Square to Raj Mahal Chhak in the state capital.

"Indian Armed Forces have given a befitting reply to Pakistan. The enemy could not stand in front of the Indian jawans strength and will power," said BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.

The BJD leaders announced that the regional party is solidly standing behind the Indian Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the state government will organise a 'Parakram Sobha Yatra' on Sunday.

"The Indian Army has given a strong response to terrorist attacks through 'Operation Sindoor'. The whole country is proud of the bravery and valour of our soldiers in this anti-terrorist fight to protect the security and sovereignty of the country," Majhi said in a post on X.

"To honour the sacrifices of our Indian Armed Forces fighting for the honour and pride of the country, 'Parakram Shobha Yatra' is being organised across the state tomorrow (May 11). Let us join this procession as true Indians as proof of nationalism. Let us unite for the national interest. Let us further strengthen the morale of the Indian Army soldiers in the fight against terrorism," Majhi said.

