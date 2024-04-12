Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 11 (ANI): Exuding confidence in winning the election, BJD candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat Arup Patnaik on Thursday said that he is getting a positive response from the people while campaigning.

Talking to ANI he said that he is working from morning to evening to the best of his capabilities to win from the constituency.

"We will discuss various issues inside the party about how we can make a combined campaign and make it work. I am working from morning to evening to the best of my capabilities and I find a very positive response," he said.

He is pitted against BJP candidate Sambit Patra who lost from the same constituency to BJD leader Pinaki Mishra by a narrow margin of 11,714 votes

"I also lost in the last election by a narrow margin. I think comparing the last election to this election is not a sensible kind of analysis," Patnaik said.

Patnaik, Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, is contesting his second consecutive Lok Sabha election.

He was inducted to BJD in April 2018 by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He made his electoral debut in the 2019 general elections as a BJD candidate from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat but lost to BJP's Aparajita Sarangi.

The Election Commission announced that in Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections and will be completed in four phases, starting from Phase one on May 13, Phase two on May 20, Phase three on May 25 and the final Phase on June 1.

The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

