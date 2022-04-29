Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a party that moves in the right direction with the right ideology, taking the country forward, the party's national president JP Nadda said on Friday.

He further said that anyone who wants to compete with the BJP will have to toil for 50 to 60 years.

While addressing a party program in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Nadda said that BJP's ideology is gaining global recognition, adding that the BJP is a party that moves in the right direction with the right ideology, taking the country forward.

"Anyone who wants to compete with our party will have to toil for 50-60 years. Our ideology is gaining global recognition...BJP is a party that moves in the right direction with the right ideology, and a party that will take the country forward," he said.

Nadda recieved a warm welcome from party workers on his arrival in Ahmedabad.

Responding to this BJP national president said, "This welcome is not for me, it is for the idealogy of the BJP. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's ideology is not only getting recognition in India but also in the world."

After the program, Nadda along with state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Sabarmati Ashram where he paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and tried his hands at the 'charkha' (spinning wheel). (ANI)

