Mumbai, April 29: Several parts in India are experiencing intense heat waves as the maximum temperature over the parts is increasing day by day. Moreover, the maximum temperature is expected to shoot further in the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions to prevail over northwest and central India for the next 5 days and over east India for the next 2 days and abate thereafter.

Check Tweet:

Heat wave conditions over Northwest & Central India during next 5 days and over East India during next 3 days and abate thereafter. Rain/Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds likely to continue over Northeast India. pic.twitter.com/Ymgi2eOU4B — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 28, 2022

Apart from this, Vidarbha, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR, and Rajasthan to reel under a heatwave for the next 5 days. Meanwhile, Bihar, Jharkhand, interior Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Gangetic West Bengal to witness intense heatwaves on April 29 and 30, while Telangana from April 29 to May 1. Heatwave in India: Health Experts Warn of Rise in Heat-Related Ailments, Ask People to Take Precautions.

According to IMD, northwest India to witness a rise by 2 degrees in maximum temperatures during the next 24 hours. While there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of East India during the next 2 days and fall by about 2-3 degrees thereafter. As per the IMD, there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over the rest parts of the country.

IMD, in its daily weather bulletin, said that the fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, while scattered/fairly widespread rainfall to prevail over northeast India during the next 5 days. Apart from this, a dust storm is very likely to hit Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on April 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2022 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).