New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): After Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked the state minister Vijay Singla over corruption allegations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he is 'looting accolades' and upon removal of a corrupt minister.

This statement comes after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor lauded Mann's move, and said that it "brought tears" to his eyes.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that he is proud of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking Punjab Minister Vijay Singla over corruption allegations.

"Proud of you Bhagwant. Ur action has brought tears to my eyes. The whole nation today feels proud of AAP," Kejriwal tweeted.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said he (Kejriwal) is looting accolades for sacking a corrupt minister.

"It has been 68 days since your sinful government came into power and during this period we can conclude that AAP is not able to handle Punjab. People of the state are saying that wherever AAP goes corruption reaches there," Bhatia said.

He said in your government, the minister indulges in corruption and extorts commission on the medicine which was used for the benefit of the public and you say that "I am proud of you (Mann) and action has brought tears to eyes."

"When your own minister involves in corruption and caught for his sin what is so proud of this? these are crocodile tears and the country is ashamed of it," he added.

Bhatia further asked Kejriwal to answer his statement which he made in April saying that corruption ended in Punjab in 20 days, now will you accept that the corruption has re-grown in the AAP government again?

He alleged that AAP is a mega corrupt party and said Kejriwal only makes rosy promises during elections and gives only thorns to the people.

Punjab's Anti-Corruption Branch arrested Punjab Minister Vijay Singla following corruption allegations against him. (ANI)

