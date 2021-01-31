By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Congress leader and MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar constituency, Manickam Tagore has taken a jibe at BJP president JP Nadda's announcement stating that the BJP will fight the Assembly election with the ruling party AIADMK in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Tagore said, "Whenever AIADMK had an alliance or whichever party forged an alliance in the last 20 years with BJP... the people of Tamil Nadu rejected BJP. This time as well, BJP-AIADMK will witness a historical defeat which they haven't even seen earlier."

"Congress-DMK are in alliance since 2004 except one election in 2014. During his second tour to Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi had said that we are long-term partners and we are hopeful that our secular alliance will defeat the communal alliance of BJP-AIADMK in 2021 as we did in 2019," he added.

Tagore's statement comes a day after BJP president JP Nadda said that the party will fight the forthcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the ruling AIADMK and other like-minded parties.

Polls are likely to be held for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly in April-May this year. (ANI)

